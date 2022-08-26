Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.50.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $151.75 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $109.05 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.