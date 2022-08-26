Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $151.75 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $109.05 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 84,779 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 877,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 77,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 591.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 42,630 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

