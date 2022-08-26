Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,720 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,006 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 652,526 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $278.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.33 and its 200-day moving average is $278.37.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

