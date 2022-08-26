Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 67 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,172,603 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.4% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $361,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $278.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.37. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

