Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

HE stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.