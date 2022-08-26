Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of HIW opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

