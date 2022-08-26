Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

