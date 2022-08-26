Holdings L.P. Valueact Purchases 23,042 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 23,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.13 per share, with a total value of $2,145,901.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,243,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,166,701.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,284 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $3,806,032.32.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08.

On Monday, August 15th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 18,185 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.92 per share, with a total value of $1,707,935.20.

On Friday, May 27th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.07 per share, with a total value of $3,962,800.00.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.25. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,099,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,681,000 after purchasing an additional 556,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 859,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,396,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,095,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Articles

