Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,772 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,240 shares of company stock worth $629,537 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

