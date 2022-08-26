Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $241.58 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $241.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.