Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells 12,960 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $826,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582,736.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Thursday, May 26th, Keith Yandell sold 43,676 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $3,059,940.56.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.3 %

DASH stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.06. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in DoorDash by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 19.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,884,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.