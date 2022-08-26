Insider Selling: Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Insider Sells 6,300 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.36 and a fifty-two week high of $204.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Raymond James cut Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

