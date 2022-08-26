Insider Selling: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells 23,600 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,288,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,361,608.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Financial Lp Qvt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 184,231 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $6,766,804.63.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,266,639.01.

On Monday, June 6th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 144,190 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $5,822,392.20.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Financial Lp Qvt sold 81,640 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $3,272,947.60.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,258,492.58.

On Friday, May 27th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40.

NYSE MP opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 20.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.93.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MP. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

