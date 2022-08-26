Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 1.5 %

IBP opened at $100.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.79. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

