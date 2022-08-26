International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Down 3.9%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. 942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 550,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

International Money Express Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $938.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.

Insider Activity

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin B. Wender sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $102,966.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,861,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,549,462.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,169 shares of company stock worth $9,840,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

