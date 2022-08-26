International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Down 3.9%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. 942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 550,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
International Money Express Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $938.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin B. Wender sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $102,966.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,861,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,549,462.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,169 shares of company stock worth $9,840,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
