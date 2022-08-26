Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IPG opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 231,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 117,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,377,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,601,000 after acquiring an additional 85,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,290,000 after acquiring an additional 448,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.