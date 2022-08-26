Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Position Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTH opened at $133.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.98. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $175.85.

About Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

