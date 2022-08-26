Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Stake Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 173,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,608,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

