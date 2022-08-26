Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 338,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQI opened at $10.35 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

