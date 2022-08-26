Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

