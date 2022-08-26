iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 69,420 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $39.84 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44.

