iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $408.99 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $326.70 and a one year high of $559.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.69.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.