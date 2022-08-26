IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Stock Price Up 21%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) shares rose 21% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.81. Approximately 157,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 135,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

IsoEnergy Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 28.83 and a quick ratio of 28.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.81.

About IsoEnergy

(Get Rating)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.