JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

JinkoSolar Trading Up 1.7 %

JKS opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.90. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 0.67.

JinkoSolar announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

