JMP Securities Cuts Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target to $16.50

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EFC. TheStreet lowered Ellington Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a current ratio of 25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.91 million, a P/E ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -782.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

