John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Position Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $49.81 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $56.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96.

