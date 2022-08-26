John Webb Jennings III Sells 8,939 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,212.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBTX opened at $71.11 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.05 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 2,117.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.