JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Position Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 887.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 260.4% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.89.

