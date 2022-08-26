KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $34.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of KB Home from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of KB Home from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.77.

NYSE KBH opened at $31.05 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of KB Home by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in KB Home by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 37,698 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,401,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

