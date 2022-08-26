Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kennametal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Kennametal Stock Up 2.3 %

KMT stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $530.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Kennametal Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

