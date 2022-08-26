KeyCorp Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $264.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $264.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.57.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $220.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.95 and its 200 day moving average is $201.58. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

