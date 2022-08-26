Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. 4,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 813,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $602.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 39.64, a quick ratio of 39.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

