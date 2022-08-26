Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. 4,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 813,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
Kezar Life Sciences Stock Down 5.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $602.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 39.64, a quick ratio of 39.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.