KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 241.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $19.80 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 430.34 and a current ratio of 430.34.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

