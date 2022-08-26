Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.30.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.87.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,965,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,497,000 after purchasing an additional 581,167 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.