LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 1,718 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bailey Value Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,654,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 45,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,747,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $310,497,000 after acquiring an additional 127,054 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.18.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

