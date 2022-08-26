La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $28.27 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.03.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $684.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Featured Articles

