Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKFN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $21,921,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.77. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 40.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 755 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.29 per share, with a total value of $50,803.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,872.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

