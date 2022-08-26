Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $278.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

