Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 9,502.5% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Trading Up 2.9 %

Lazard stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $53.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

