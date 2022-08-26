Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 193.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,294 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $3,125,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -39.74 and a beta of -0.71.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 109.44% and a negative net margin of 295.68%. The firm had revenue of $40.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LEGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

