Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

LEN stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

