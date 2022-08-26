Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $82.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average is $80.84. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

