Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Coverage Initiated at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research started coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Lion Electric from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Lion Electric Stock Down 1.9 %

LEV stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.57. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a net margin of 219.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 40.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 9,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $74,000.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

