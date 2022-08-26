Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Medifast were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 326,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 175,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,650,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 93,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,307.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,307.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $133.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.04. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $125.18 and a one year high of $239.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

