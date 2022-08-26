Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 522 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 1,800.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after buying an additional 350,256 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.52.

Trinseo Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.26. Trinseo PLC has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at $956,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

