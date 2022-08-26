Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $5,089,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,950,000 after buying an additional 94,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,833,000 after buying an additional 56,636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 55,881 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 51,360 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

