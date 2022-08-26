Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,113 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,352,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after buying an additional 688,740 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,942,000 after buying an additional 276,650 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 212,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,830,000 after buying an additional 168,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 728,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,598,000 after acquiring an additional 165,265 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

