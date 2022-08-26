Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,196 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bunge were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average of $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $74.27 and a 52 week high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

