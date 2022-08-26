Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 378 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $919.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $805.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $918.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 194.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

