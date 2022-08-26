Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 5,365 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,533,000 after acquiring an additional 496,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

