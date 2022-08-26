Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 421.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,945 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in UWM were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UWM by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 270,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UWM by 179.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 216,561 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of UWM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

UWM Price Performance

UWM stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.99. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. UWM had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. UWM’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

